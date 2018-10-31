District 28
The race in N.C. Senate District 27 may seem like a rerun from 2016. Democrat Michael Garrett is challenging veteran Republican incumbent Trudy Wade in what would appear the classic battle of a principled newcomer against a valued insider. Their first race went to Wade by the surprisingly close margin of 53 percent to 47 percent.
But this isn’t 2016. First, the legislative district is different, its boundaries redrawn by a special master designated by the courts after the GOP-controlled General Assembly failed to satisfy court requirements that there be more racial distribution of voters. That put Oak Ridge and Summerfield within an area that Democrats Hillary Clinton and Roy Cooper carried in 2016.
That means there’s a reasonable chance that Garrett could pull the upset of clearly the most powerful member of Guilford County’s legislative delegation.
And we think the district would be better served if Garrett were to prevail, but not for the reasons you might think.
Garrett is the better candidate because he is the more involved candidate, working the doors and events to get to know new constituents — “There are different needs in Summerfield and Oak Ridge,” he said — and addressing what people need and not just what his party needs.
Wade, on the other hand, is not an active public campaigner. Her most visible appearance in recent memory was an uncharacteristically animated introduction during then-candidate Donald Trump’s appearance at the Greensboro Coliseum.
You see her now in words and images being spoken on her behalf — not by her, precisely — in a series of well-crafted TV ads and slick direct-mail pieces that tout the GOP’s perceived accomplishments in Raleigh and deride her opponent.
Voters would benefit from more direct conversations with Wade, but she declined to meet with the News & Record’s editorial board, replying with a polite note that she didn’t think there was much reason to do so. Her absence meant she couldn’t answer the most important questions facing candidates for the General Assembly, such as:
What needs to be done to improve education in North Carolina? “We need a greater investment in our students, our future,” Garrett said.
Should we expand Medicaid? Garrett: “This is all politics. It’s a no-brainer. We are sending the money to Washington and not getting any value.”
What about those six proposed amendments to the state constitution? Garrett: “They are bad policy. I will vote against all six of them.”
What about outgoing state Rep. John Blust’s criticism of how the few hold the power in Raleigh? Garrett: “My opponent is one of those who holds the power. She uses it badly.”
Wade is known for her power plays against the Greensboro City Council and her role in supporting looser environmental regulations. She was a principal in the way the state handled the GenX problem in the area recently flooded by Hurricane Florence. Some of those same contaminants have shown up in the water supply from Lake Brandt, right in the middle of District 27. She hasn’t made public appearances or statements about that problem.
Garrett said the state should be involved in finding the sources and solutions in Greensboro. It’s not a perfect answer, but at least he responded to issues. That’s serving the people, not the party.
That’s why he is our choice in Senate District 27.
District 28
Democratic incumbent Gladys Robinson has been frustrated as a distinct minority in a Republican-dominated chamber.
But she has been steady and accessible and firmly on the right side of the most important issues to North Carolinians. She continues to press for Medicaid expansion and public schools, particularly early childhood education funding.
She is the clear choice over her GOP challenger, Clark Porter.
District 24
U.S. Air Force veteran and attorney J.D. Wooten, a Democrat, is smart, affable and fluent on the issues.
He cites education as his top issue. “It’s a prudent investment in our future, not just an expense,” he says.
He is the better alternative, easily, to Republican incumbent Rick Gunn.