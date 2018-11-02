It’s still hard sometimes to square U.S. Rep. Mark Walker’s nice-guy persona with his political stances.
How can he express compassion for DACA recipients — and a legal path to citizenship — while noting in the same sentence that wants to defund “dangerous sanctuary cities”? Whatever those are.
As for President Donald Trump, he says what most of his fellow Republicans say: “I struggle with the tone of his tweets sometimes, but you have to look at the policies.”
Walker adds that he wants his children to emulate the kind of father and husband former President Barack Obama is. But he doesn’t think Obama’s policies benefited the country.
Then again, Walker, who represents the 6th Congressional District, has rightly advocated for criminal justice reform — and reached across the aisle to address a serious problem that gets short shrift in Washington. In a July column for the Washington politics website The Hill, co-authored with the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., Walker wrote:
“Congress has a responsibility to take action when we see a threat to any of our communities. Our current criminal justice system is a threat to all communities because it shackles people to a life of struggle while making us all less safe. ... From prevention to rehabilitation, Congress has the unique opportunity to address each aspect of our broken system.”
Walker is a member of the bipartisan HBCU Caucus, which advocates for historically black colleges and universities. He partnered with a North Carolina Democrat, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, to support internships for black-college students and supported Pell Grant expansion to help HBCUs.
That said, Walker often tiptoes a thin line between compassionate conservatism (remember that?) and red-meat rhetoric. For instance, in a recent interview with the Greensboro News & Record, Walker conceded what many Republicans have conveniently ignored: The federal deficit is ballooning.
“I was concerned during (the Obama administration) and I’m concerned now,” he said.
He is a gun rights advocate but is “not opposed” to “red-flag laws” that would allow judges to suspend gun ownership for people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. As a pastor, he says, he has counseled victims of domestic abuse who were susceptible to gun violence. Like his genial predecessor, the late Howard Coble, Walker is a mixed bag on policies. But he is reasonable. And by and large he hasn’t engaged in the scorched-earth warfare that characterizes too much of Congress today.
Walker’s Democratic challenger, Ryan Watts, is bright and impressive. He says he believes politics is about issues, not parties. Watts, a consultant, says he sees gerrymandering as the root of much of the dysfunction in Washington.
He says he believes every American should have access to universal health care. He supports “commonsense gun reform” such as universal background checks. He believes the country needs to address its tattered infrastructure.
Even so, Watts says he is fiscally conservative: “We need to be able to pay for the things we do.”
And he says House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has served well “but needs to go.”
It’s hard not to be impressed by Watts’ energy. But at age 28, he never has served in any elected post. How prepared is he to step into the rough-and-tumble of Washington having not been even a city council member?
Meanwhile, Walker, 49, who is seeking his third term, is learning and gaining influence. He is the kind of congressman we will need in both parties if there is to be any hope of closing the bitter divide — the kind of congressman with whom you won’t agree on everything.
But who at least is willing to reach out and try to get things done.