Every election seems to feature at least one campaign in which both candidates make winning cases and neither deserves to lose.
So it is in the District 4 Guilford County Board of Education race between longtime incumbent Linda Wellborn and her challenger, Desiree Best.
Welborn, a Republican, is a veteran school board member who has been a fierce advocate for public schools, particularly those in her district, which covers the eastern part of the county. “I’m a proven leader,” she said in an interview with News & Record editorial writers. “I’m knowledgeable. I’ve built relationships and trust.”
Best, a Democrat, is a former Guilford County Schools Teacher of the Year who retired after more than 31 years in the classroom. “I’m an educator by trade,” she said. “I have embraced it in my entire adult career.”
Welborn will buck her party when she feels the need. Thus, she is a skeptic when it comes to charter schools and a critic of what she views as an agenda to privatize public education.
The two generally agree on major issues. They support a statewide school bond referendum. They oppose arming teachers. They see a critical need for more funding to repair crumbling facilities. Where Best gets the edge is her long experience as a teacher. The presence of a career educator on the board would broaden its perspective and add valuable insight.
For that reason, Best is the better of two excellent options.
At-large
Winston McGregor was appointed to serve the remainder of the term of Alan Duncan, who left the board in April to join the state Board of Education. McGregor, a Democrat, heads the Guilford Education Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for public schools. Before that, she was the local president and executive director of Habitat for Humanity. She speaks passionately and knowledgeably about the issues. She is especially upbeat about the Guilford schools’ strategic plan, which she believes will focus the school board and administrators on the right priorities.
Her Republican opponent, Marc Ridgill, is a retired Greensboro police officer and former school resource officer. He cites school safety as his most pressing concern and says all other issues depend on a safe learning environment. He also wants greater transparency about school funding.
Both candidates are engaging and energetic. But McGregor displays broader knowledge of educational issues.
District 2
Republican incumbent Anita Sharpe is a familiar face with a strong command of the issues. Her opponent, Democrat Greg Drumwright, is a pastor as well as a former high school teacher.
Sharpe, who has served on the board for all but eight years since 1990, also was a school volunteer for 33 years. She lists school safety as her top concern.
“If we can’t keep them safe, it doesn’t matter what we teach them,” she said. She favors metal detectors in schools and an ID program that is being initiated — she said she walked the halls of one school for two hours with no one questioning why she was there — but not arming teachers. Drumwright likes tightening access points and employing the latest technologies. “Unfortunately it’s not fully funded,” he said.
Drumwright suggests curriculum needs to be streamlined. Sharpe said she likes the North Carolina Standard Course of Study and that Guilford County needs to align how that material is taught.
Sharpe suffered a major lapse in judgment last year with a personal email she exchanged with a school system employee about the effectiveness of Superintendent Sharon Contreras. Sharpe handled the episode clumsily and eventually apologized.
She has served on the board for a total of 20 years and for that she should be applauded. No one can question her dedication. But now seems a good time for the fresh voice that Drumwright can provide.
District 6
Incumbent Wes Cashwell, a Republican seeking his second term, faces a solid opponent in Khem Denise Irby, an afterschool teacher who served three terms on a district school board in New York City. She understands how the system works from both parental and employee statuses up.
Cashwell is an optimist about Guilford County Schools, saying the “future of public education is bright” and that he is seeing “positive growth in the district” while also calling on students, parents and teachers to “step up with open minds, open hearts.”
The candidates agree pretty much on their approaches to protecting students by forming a partnership between schools and law enforcement, but their views about student proficiency diverge.
Said Cashwell: "Whether you agree that the ratios between proficiency and growth are the most adequate measures of our educational representation is beside the point right now — that's the way the state measures our schools. And again, whether we agree or disagree with a letter grade, we are going to receive one. What we need to do is lift up our curriculum."
Irby has no use for letter grades and said she was going to be a force in developing “real-time data.”
On the critical issue of school funding, Irby said the class-size mandate was unfunded and the impact lost on Raleigh. Cashwell said the state failed in an opportunity for a bond to replace GCS’ crumbling buildings.
He’s right about that, and because of his experience and insight on the issues, we support re-electing Cashwell.
The District 6 endorsement is updated to clarify Wes Cashwell's view on school grades.