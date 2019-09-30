'You are failing us': Plans, frustration at UN climate talks (copy)

Along with other adults, I grow weary of platitudes about climate change and accusations of “why don’t you do something?” from very young people.

The “something” that has already been done by their elders is not to be scorned: Millions of people worldwide have been lifted from dire poverty by the industry of people living in free-market economies. More people worldwide are now middle-class than at any time in human history.

Few can deny that prosperity has brought serious problems. Our stalled leadership perhaps needs youth’s sense of urgency.

But young activists who scold their elders take for granted a world of heated and air-conditioned homes and cars, abundant food in all seasons, hot water on demand, airplane travel, free elementary and high school educations, television, and now, instant access to information via cellphones and computers. Most have known no other life.

If these innocents and the New Green Dealers were willing to give up any one of those necessities in order to reduce carbon emissions, then we could begin a serious conversation.

Young people raised in previously unimagined comfort are not necessarily the most astute analysts of these grave and complicated problems.

Barbara Baillet Moran

Greensboro

