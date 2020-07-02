After bracing myself for a Supreme Court ruling that would undermine abortion rights, I celebrated when the ruling went the other way. For years, as they’ve chipped away at reproductive rights and appointed anti-abortion judges, the GOP has made clear its mission to infect the Supreme Court with its partisan, anti-abortion agenda. Extreme, anti-abortion policies are out of touch with the public, especially young people like me: 70% of Americans aged 18-29 support abortion rights. Had the court ruled the other way, the outcome would have made basic reproductive health care less accessible and less safe, especially for low-income people and people of color.
That’s why, this November, we’re taking those views to the polls to vote for pro-choice candidates. I’m an organizer with NextGen North Carolina, and we’re running the largest youth-voter registration program in the state. Young voters make up the largest, most diverse and most progressive bloc of voters. Together, we’ll defeat Donald Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis and elect state-level leadership that works to support, not infringe on, reproductive justice. I urge my peers to register to vote and request an absentee ballot today. November is coming, and so is the youth vote.
Andrea Stitzel
Greensboro
