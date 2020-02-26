Thank you , Guilford County Schools, for taking our new voters to the polls. Every teacher knows that, while a picture may be worth a thousand words, an experience is worth a million.

Thank you, high school teachers, for teaching our students the history of our country and the vital importance, the right and the responsibility, of participating in the electoral process, and actually practicing what they have learned in the classroom.

I was privileged to be a fifth-grade teacher at Joyner Elementary School. The Kids Voting curriculum was always a highlight of the year for me as well as for my students. Lessons included reading about our voting process: how it works, how we register and vote, and finally casting a vote in a Kids Voting booth at the polls where the parents voted on Election Day ... out of the books, out of the classroom and into the real world.

What better way to learn?

Hilda Courter

Greensboro

