Thank you , Guilford County Schools, for taking our new voters to the polls. Every teacher knows that, while a picture may be worth a thousand words, an experience is worth a million.
Thank you, high school teachers, for teaching our students the history of our country and the vital importance, the right and the responsibility, of participating in the electoral process, and actually practicing what they have learned in the classroom.
I was privileged to be a fifth-grade teacher at Joyner Elementary School. The Kids Voting curriculum was always a highlight of the year for me as well as for my students. Lessons included reading about our voting process: how it works, how we register and vote, and finally casting a vote in a Kids Voting booth at the polls where the parents voted on Election Day ... out of the books, out of the classroom and into the real world.
What better way to learn?
Hilda Courter
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.