Steven O’Connell recently submitted a letter detailing the reasons why he was no longer a Democrat. I am no longer a Democrat either, but my reasons vary quite a bit from Steven’s. You see, I have never been a Republican. Why?
My parents and grandparents, who survived the calamity of the Great Depression, taught me better. FDR and his Democrats pulled the nation out of a GOP-inspired depression and guided us all to victory over some of the most evil people in human history in World War II.
Republican policies, they assured me, always favored the powerful and the moneyed. Things tended to “dry up,” they said when GOP economics were in vogue.
Democrats and moderate Republicans (when there was such a thing) gave us, among other things, civil rights, Social Security, Medicare, the right to join a labor union and voting rights.
Today, the former GOP, now the party of Trump, is trying very hard to undo most of that and turn our democracy into a plutocracy in which most of us would be virtual serfs beholden to a ruling class.
Don’t let it happen. Show up at the polls next month. Vote.
William Toth
Greensboro