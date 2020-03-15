Why should you become an organ donor?
When you’re gone, you won’t need your organs anymore. Why not help the many people who desperately need them? Donation saves lives every day. Wouldn’t your family feel pride and admiration for you if your death gave others life? Donation can create extended families who without donation would never know one another. Imagine listening to your loved one’s heart as it beats inside the chest of someone whose life it saved!
The need is great. Today, more than 112,000 Americans are waiting for an organ transplant, including me. Donation is easy. Simply tell your family you want to be a donor, register with donatelifenc.org, or update your will and/or health care power of attorney. If you’ve ever considered becoming a living donor, especially a kidney donor, please consult your physician or one of our state’s fine transplant programs.
Full disclosure: I am a dialysis patient on the kidney transplant list at Wake Forest. Because of a small tumor, I have also undergone kidney removal surgery and found it easy. Please think about what you can do to help. There are a lot of us out here waiting.
Thomas Spencer
Greensboro
