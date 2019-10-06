Greensboro Four mural (copy)

Nils Westergard works on a mural Sept. 10 as Shaquille Gist dunks in the foreground at Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro. The mural is a Participatory Budgeting project.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Every year you pay your car or property taxes.

Every month you pay your water bill.

Every day you pay to park or ride the bus.

All of these payments — large and small — pool into the half-a-billion-dollar city of Greensboro budget.

Now it’s your chance to decide how to spend some of it!

Every Greensboro resident 14 and older can choose up to $100,000 worth of projects or programs through Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro.

The power is in your hands!

Do you want a revamped playground? A downtown trolley service? Safer crosswalks? Handicapped-accessible parks?

Every proposed PB project — from a compost education program at Keeley Park to a new bus shelter in front of the Vance Chavis Library — was an idea submitted by Greensboro residents who saw an unmet need in their neighborhood.

Look around Greensboro, and you can already see the positive impact PB has had since 2016:

  • More shade at the Windsor and Peeler pools.
  • Emergency call boxes in parks.
  • Safer bridges in Lindley Park and the Greensboro Arboretum.

Do not miss your chance to improve your neighborhood. Vote now at pbgreensboro.com!

Wayne Abraham

Greensboro

The writer is chairman of the Participatory Budgeting Commission.

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments