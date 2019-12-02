I read the latest daily installment of Trump-hating letters: “Trump is the problem, not the Democrats,” Trump was caught before he could do it,” and “Do Trump supporters want him to be king?”
Most of these letters can be summarized in one sentence: “Trump is awful and we despise him.”
I have noticed a different tactic lately: Trump voter shaming. Jose Alvarez states in his letter (Nov. 29): “The time is now for Trump supporters to decide whether it is a democracy or a monarchy they want.” Do they not remember Hillary’s “deplorables” comment? Voter shaming does not work; it actually has the opposite effect.
I have yet to see any of these regular anti-Trump writers state which candidate(s) they support and specifically why. The Democratic primaries are right around the corner. Remember the old saying that you can catch more flies with honey than vinegar? Positive persuasion works better than hostile confrontation. Try it sometime, please.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
why waste your time trying to reason with those who hate your guts? why try to reason with the unreasonable?
