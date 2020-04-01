I applaud Gregory Waynick’s letter of March 31 (“We can’t be too dumb to see through Trump,” March 31).

I would ask essentially the same question he posed, with a slight variation in tone: When do Trump supporters finally begin to realize that they have been conned?

The problem for both our questions is that no matter how outlandish, irrational or absurd the opinion, the web allows support for it through social media, blogs and websites.

So, people with wacked-out conspiracy notions — who would have remained under their rocks prior to the web — are now empowered because there is always someone, somewhere on the web who is making a case for their arguments.

Combine this with basic human pride — i.e., no one likes to admit that he or she has been conned — and you have what amounts to an immovable object.

Still, my question remains: At what point do Trumpers get wise to the con?

Joe Buchanan

Greensboro

Load comments