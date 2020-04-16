I can not understand all this uproar about having to be in church to celebrate Easter. I guess it’s the same people who claim that children can’t pray in school because “They took prayer out of the schools” — “they” meaning the government.
I know that was never true. Lord knows, I prayed my way through chemistry right there in the middle of Mrs. Gravely’s class.
No one needs permission to pray anywhere if they have a relationship with God. Jesus taught us how to pray because He knew that there would be times when we needed Him and couldn’t get to a church or a synagogue.
I love my church, Wells Memorial COGIC (Church of God in Christ), and I have been a member since 1957. Going to church, sharing corporate prayer and worship with my sisters and brothers in Christ, is as much a part of me as my name. But I can pray anywhere; I can connect with God in my home because the tomb was empty on Easter morning.
People, it’s all right if the churches are empty Sunday morning. He is and ever will be wherever people lift their voices in prayer.
Jo Lynn
Greensboro
