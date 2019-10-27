This nation and its voters are in trouble. Both political parties are destroying each other with cries of corruption and other denigrating epithets to the point where voters will be hard-pressed to vote for any of the current array of presidential candidates.
President Trump has succeeded in putting our nation in total disarray, making voters confused, to say the least. As an independent voter, I would opt for “none of the above” if the polling place had that choice.
In the meantime, we have a year to watch and read about what each party will put forth to satisfy voters.
Perhaps a “Sanity Clause” from both parties would ease tensions for all concerned.
And I don’t want to hear the old saying, “There ain’t no Sanity Clause” from either side.
Whoever is elected president will have one heck of a job Making America Friendly Again.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.