Regarding the letter (Jan. 22) concerning U.S generals fighting soldiers, not civilians: I totally agree that Iran’s Gen. Suleimani was a person responsible for the deaths of many people; I’m not defending him in any way. Still, I have to take issue with Mr. Staudinger’s assertion defending our country’s generals’/leaders’ military record. I love this country and respect and appreciate our armed forces. But to say our leaders have targeted only soldiers, not civilians? I must disagree.
The Allied bombing of Dresden, Germany, killed 35,000-plus civilians; Hiroshima, Japan, an estimated 90,000 to 120,000; Nagasaki, Japan, an estimated 60,000 to 80,000; Vietnam, an estimated 58,000-plus; as well as 5.3 million injured and 11 million who became refugees. We have killed and maimed many civilians, who just like us, had nothing to do with the war they were caught up in.
Yes, war is hell — and sometimes the innocent pay the price.
Deborah Printup
Jamestown
Deborah, the contexts of such bombings were quite different. War is heck ( the stupid N&R automated censor won’t allow the word he... , you used it but I can’t—Thanks idiot programmers) and when it is thrust upon you by an enemy that does not operate by the “rules” of warfare, sometimes even the best are dragged into operations that are necessary for survival and the ability to ultimately prevail. Try getting into a fight to the death where you fight by the the rules and your opponent uses your restraint to kill you. Some of you youngsters are really naive. Some of you older folks should know better.
I love how in Greg’s world view even the so-called‘programmers’ are idiots trying to stifle his free expression! Go get em Greg! And feel free to elaborate on how it was justified to firebomb civilian targets (in cities that were mostly wooden..guess the 3 little pigs story wasn’t out yet) in the Pacific theatre. According to Robert McNamara who was hired as a statistician and helped craft the new strategy, it was because a lot of American pilots were not making their higher altitude bombing runs over military targets out of fear; they were aborting numerous missions so we changed tactics. Because of our geographic isolation we’ve never faced such terror, but imagine we had, I bet your take on history would be quite different, especially as a vet. And thanks for your service, as I said in a previous post where y’all were piling on a vet who dared to have a different worldview. Still don’t think you Tom or Frances thanked her yet.
