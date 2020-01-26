Regarding the letter (Jan. 22) concerning U.S generals fighting soldiers, not civilians: I totally agree that Iran’s Gen. Suleimani was a person responsible for the deaths of many people; I’m not defending him in any way. Still, I have to take issue with Mr. Staudinger’s assertion defending our country’s generals’/leaders’ military record. I love this country and respect and appreciate our armed forces. But to say our leaders have targeted only soldiers, not civilians? I must disagree.

The Allied bombing of Dresden, Germany, killed 35,000-plus civilians; Hiroshima, Japan, an estimated 90,000 to 120,000; Nagasaki, Japan, an estimated 60,000 to 80,000; Vietnam, an estimated 58,000-plus; as well as 5.3 million injured and 11 million who became refugees. We have killed and maimed many civilians, who just like us, had nothing to do with the war they were caught up in.

Yes, war is hell — and sometimes the innocent pay the price.

Deborah Printup

Jamestown

