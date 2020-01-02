Happy New Year! Not much has changed as we begin a new decade. We still have a plethora of lies, misinformation, hateful rhetoric and a skewed view of history, as our president assures us it’s the truth because he says so.
The good news is, hopefully, that all of the aforementioned will come to an end on Nov. 3 — if voters wake up to the fact that we’ve been had, big time, by a TV personality who played “I wanna be president” and won. Let’s vote out him and his sinister administration and make sure this travesty doesn’t happen again.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Keep drinking the koolaid. Happy New Year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.