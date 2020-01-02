Happy New Year! Not much has changed as we begin a new decade. We still have a plethora of lies, misinformation, hateful rhetoric and a skewed view of history, as our president assures us it’s the truth because he says so.

The good news is, hopefully, that all of the aforementioned will come to an end on Nov. 3 — if voters wake up to the fact that we’ve been had, big time, by a TV personality who played “I wanna be president” and won. Let’s vote out him and his sinister administration and make sure this travesty doesn’t happen again.

Herb Stark

Mooresville

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments