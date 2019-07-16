DHS official defends conditions at Border Patrol stations (copy) (copy)

Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Feb. 19 in Homestead, Fla. Vice President Mike Pence visited a detention center in Texas on Friday where men screamed they had been held for 40 days in the sweltering hot area.

 Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press

To anyone who said it can’t happen here, consider the present existence of the following in our country:

  • Concentration camps (aka. Trump Camps).
  • Military parades (July 4’s cost $1.2 million in military expenses alone).
  • State propaganda network (Fox News).
  • Women’s health criminalized (extreme abortion laws).
  • Rule of law suspended (executive orders, defying subpoenas).
  • Courts stacked with extremist judges.
  • Nepotism on the international stage (Trump family appointments).
  • Media attacked as “enemy of the people.”
  • The president’s 10,000-plus false statements and lies.

These are un-American!

Why, then, do Trump supporters still like him despite his associating with these actions?

Simple. If it doesn’t affect them, they don’t care.

They should think again. “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.” — Pericles

James R. Jackson

Reidsville

