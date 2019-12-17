Has anyone checked out the Kansas disaster recently?
In 2012 the Republican governor there implemented drastic tax cuts along with corresponding reductions in the state’s budget. In 2017, the Republican-controlled legislature overturned the tax cuts over the governor’s veto.
The state had dropped to 45th in the rankings of business-friendly states. Today, North Carolina is rated No. 3 in business-friendly environment due to a number of steps Gov. Cooper has taken to reverse some extreme positions taken during the former governor’s tenure along with some tax reductions implemented by the legislature.
However, the current tax proposals and other measures are a bridge too far.
The legislature has proposed a 4% tax reduction benefiting mostly corporations when North Carolina already is rated in the top echelon of business-friendly states. Worse, however, is reserving 4% of every budget for an unknown period of years for building medical schools, roads and other public buildings.
That’s like trying to build a home piecemeal without a mortgage.
North Carolina’s growth comes from two sources: taking care of business and taking care of our people. That’s Gov. Cooper’s message to all North Carolinians. Let’s support our governor and urge the legislature to work toward a compromise on this budget so we can take care of business and take care of our people.
Dan Mosca
Browns Summit
