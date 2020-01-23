The Associated Press’ Tim Dahlberg must be a New York Yankees fan.
In his commentary (“Patriot fatigue: Super Bowl might actually be fun again”), he stated that the New England Patriots are “the New York Yankees of another era except, of course, the Yankees didn’t cheat.”
Seriously? What makes him make an unsubstantiated comment like that?
The famous (now infamous) “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” was a game-winning home run by New York Giants outfielder and third baseman Bobby Thomson off Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Ralph Branca on Oct. 3, 1951, that won the National League pennant. It has now been well-documented that Bobby Thomson confessed on his deathbed that he hit that home run thanks to sign-stealing. Ironically, the Giants went on to lose the World Series to the New York Yankees. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the Yankees cheated as well.
I suspect that Mr. Dahlberg is just jealous and expressing proverbial sour grapes, realizing that, in this century, the New England Patriots have won three times as many Super Bowls as the New York Giants; the Boston Red Sox have won four times as many World Series as the New York Yankees;and even the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins have won one more NBA and NHL championship than the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, respectively.
Jim Ertner
Greensboro
I thought from the headline you were going to point out some evidence the Yankees cheated. It seems instead that you are the one with sour grapes because the Patriots have been implicated in cheating scandals several times, making all their Super Bowls titles suspect. Please don't assume to know how Yankee fans feel about how things stand. We have a century and then some of greatness to admire and appreciate.
Well the first thing I thought of with the tag line was the A-Rod juicing scandal, but don’t get me wrong, as a hockey fan I’ve got no love for Boston. Employing Marchand is criminal at best (unless he played for my team, in that case he’d be my favorite pest).
But dang this is nice debating sports for a change :)
