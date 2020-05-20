It is high time that the City Council put aside the pettiness and pay former Police Chief David Wray’s legal expenses in accordance with city policy. Taxpayers have spent twice as much litigating this matter as the amount Wray has been forced to sue for. The city has lost at every turn including the N.C. Supreme Court.
Wray was treated unfairly back then and the animus that drove him out of office continues today in some quarters. It was a lynch mob mentality that no one wants to own. There were multiple investigations and no wrongdoing. Allegations that were baseless were examined and came up empty. Two of Wray’s detectives were indicted. One was found not guilty by a jury. The other one’s case was dismissed. I remember then-City Councilman Robbie Perkins telling me back then, “Just wait until the Sanders trial and you will see the true picture.” Well, that trial was over 10 years ago and we saw a nothing burger. The city should cut its losses and do the right and just thing, including an apology.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
