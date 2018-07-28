You have probably seen or heard about the surveillance video of the ‘’stand your ground’’ incident in Florida. A white man starts an argument with a black woman over a parking spot. A witness goes into a store to mention what is happening. The women’s boyfriend, Markeis McGlockton, goes outside and pushes the man to the ground. The man, Michael Drejka, pulls out a gun and kills McGlockton.
Stand-your-ground laws allow some gun owners to kill unarmed people just because they say that they felt their life was in danger. What happened in the video is terrible and should not be allowed. This should have been taken care of after George Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin.
It really bothers me that many Christians support some people carrying concealed weapons. What would Jesus do in this situation? Would he support the Golden Rule and ‘’turn the other cheek,” or would he shoot first and let his Father sort it out? All stand-your-ground laws should be repealed.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro