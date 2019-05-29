Regarding the May 22 letter, “The Bible contains many contradictions”:
The writer says the Bible was “written by men and contains many contradictions” Actually, the Bible states it was written by holy men chosen by God and inspired by the Holy Spirit, i.e., by God Himself.
Yes there are many apparent contradictions in the Bible. However, upon investigation using common sense and spiritual discernment, the apparent contradictions are easily solved.
Trying to find 14 scriptural passages condemning homosexuality, the letter writer only “came up with six.” Wow, one should be enough, but six! It’s like someone saying, “Yeah, Jesus walked on the water because He couldn’t swim” — missing the point completely.
The Scriptures are clear regarding homosexuality. Whether one believes and obeys them or not is the choice. Jesus confirmed the Scriptures as true, including the New Testament, since the Holy Spirit is the author of both (2 Timothy 3:16: “All Scripture is given by inspiration by God”).
As always, it comes down to: What are you going to do with Jesus?
Gary Marschall
Greensboro
