“I shall ask God to mercifully protect us. Then I shall fumigate to help purify the air, administer medicine and take it.

“I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance inflict and pollute others and so cause their death as a result of my negligence.

“If God should wish to take me, He will surely find me and I have done what He has expected of me and so I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others.

“ If my neighbor needs me however, I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely as stated above. See this as such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God.” (Martin Luther in 1572 as disease swept through Western Europe.)

These words were included in a letter to Buffalo Presbyterian Church.

Loretta Calhoun

Greensboro

The writer is director of UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum.

