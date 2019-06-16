The Constitution of the Iroquois Nations was ratified in 1722. Its democratic ideals, including individual liberties and separation of powers, are believed by some historians to have been an inspiration to Benjamin Franklin, James Madison and other framers of the U.S. constitution.
In fact, in 1988 Congress passed Resolution 331, recognizing the influence of the Iroquois Constitution upon the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
It is speculated that our sitting president has not read the U.S. Constitution, nor have most American citizens. All of us, including Mr. Trump, might benefit from reading Article 28 of the Constitution of the Iroquois Nations, in which the people dictate the necessary qualities and responsibilities of a leader, in this document crafted almost 300 years ago. Among them are:
“Neither anger nor fury shall find lodgement in your mind, and all your words and actions shall be marked with calm deliberation. In all your deliberations, in your efforts in lawmaking, and in official acts, self-interest shall be cast into oblivion. Look and listen for the welfare of the whole people and have always in view not only the present but also the coming generations.”
Gary Fischer
Greensboro