I do not understand how any reasonable person can support Donald Trump anymore.
He just engineered the longest government shutdown in American history at the behest of Ann Coulter, aka Secretary of State Coulter, then caved for the same deal he had agreed on weeks ago — one voted for unanimously in the U.S. Senate.
The man has insulted the disabled and families of veterans who gave their lives for their country. He lies constantly.
No one wants to be his chief of staff. John McCain asked that Trump not be invited to his funeral and his appearance at the George H.W. Bush funeral turned the affair frigid when he arrived.
Under his tutelage, children have been wrested away from their children and put into cages. Others have been tear-gassed.
Interesting how that caravan moving north to invade our country seemingly evaporated the day after the midterm election when it could no longer be exploited for political gain.
How many of his associates have now been indicted for suspected complicity with a foreign power or for lying to the FBI or to Congress?
And they were so concerned about Hillary’s emails?
William Toth
Greensboro