News cycles come and go and now a trial, a presidential tweet, probably missile construction in North Korea, conspiracy and Russian interference in our upcoming election dominate our news. All of these news items are troubling and merit our concern.
These events, however, eclipse the tragedy of 600 children and their parents still separated by our government after a court ruling that required reunification by a deadline has passed. Some parents have been deported, and their children have been scattered throughout our country, apparently with no plan for record-keeping that would indicate where parents and their children are now located.
Can these families ever be reunited under these conditions? Where is the outrage?
Levina Kollar
Greensboro