The scene of a homicide at 3806 Mizell Road in Greensboro on March 25, 2019.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Your articles dealing with student suspensions provide a plethora of statistics involving race, gender, overall school racial make-up, etc. Your recent articles about Greensboro’s murder rate (44 last year and three already for this year), have zero statistical breakdown of who was murdered, who was arrested for the murders, etc. Why is that? Are readers to assume that school suspensions are a more serious concern to analyze than murder?

Kenneth Trager

Greensboro

