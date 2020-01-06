Your articles dealing with student suspensions provide a plethora of statistics involving race, gender, overall school racial make-up, etc. Your recent articles about Greensboro’s murder rate (44 last year and three already for this year), have zero statistical breakdown of who was murdered, who was arrested for the murders, etc. Why is that? Are readers to assume that school suspensions are a more serious concern to analyze than murder?
Kenneth Trager
Greensboro
Kenneth, I bet you a dollar that the statistics involving murders don’t paint a politically correct picture.
