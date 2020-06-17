With the recent dangerous rise of COVID-19 cases, I wanted to ask this question of the president and the people of this potentially great nation: If you care about yourself, why wouldn’t you wear a mask?

If you care about your family, why wouldn’t you wear a mask? If you care about your community, why wouldn’t you wear a mask? If you care about your country being socially, mentally and economically sound in the long run, or people even surviving this pandemic, why wouldn’t you wear a mask? After all, what’s it going to hurt? What do you have to lose?

Sue Duff

Greensboro

