The American immigration system needs drastic reform.
While tension over illegal immigration runs high, there is one clear solution that doesn’t seem to get enough attention: Make it easier to immigrate here. Many possible immigrants must wait decades before they’re even considered for citizenship, and that is too long.
While in line for citizenship, it may become appealing for some to enter the country illegally and skip the wait. That is a serious problem.
Every year, our government spends billions of dollars securing our borders and deporting illegal immigrants. As the line gets longer and more take the illegal route, our government has to spend more and more taxpayer dollars trying to stop them.
Plus, it’s practically impossible to stop most immigrants once they’ve decided to come here illegally as the most popular way for illegal immigrants to gain access into this country is by overstaying visas.
If someone overstays his or her visa, it’s extremely hard to track them down. So it’s necessary to make legal immigration seem like a better option.
We must make it easier for law-abiding people to immigrate to this country while also properly vetting everyone so that lawbreakers are kept out.
Corey Haswell
Chapel Hill
