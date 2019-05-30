Apparently I’m a bit confused about the definition of words and phrases in our English language. A pair of examples:
1. Pro-abortion women in Raleigh were demonstrating for “reproductive” freedom. The definition of “reproduce is: a) “produce again or anew” and b) “to bear offspring.” They apparently want the right to unproduce the child in their womb, not “reproduce” it.
Right? So they are actually protesting for “unproductive” freedom. “Reproductive” freedom is obviously a false narrative intended to legitimize an otherwise morally illegitimate act.
2. A man in Asheboro was charged with “murder of an ‘unborn child’ and its mother” who was pregnant with this “unborn child,” when he overdosed the mother with heroin, causing both their deaths.
Again, I’m confused. If this fellow’s offense, causing the death of this “unborn child” is “murder,” how/why is a physician effecting the same result just fine?
Either arrest the abortionist physician or release the heroin dealer.
You can’t have it both ways, or should I say differently, for the same offense.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.