Our country is a nation of rules and laws. We have rules or laws for many things — traffic laws, rules about wearing certain items to schools, laws that require us to pay taxes, etc.
People break the laws and rules and are called out, arrested, suspended, etc.
Why, then, do we think it is acceptable for our president, the head official of our country, the face of our nation and members of his administration to be allowed to break rules and go against the law?
Why do we see our president do these things and just laugh, or shake our heads, or ignore it?
Why did the men and women of Congress decide that it just wasn’t worth disagreeing or saying, “This isn’t right”?
Congress is failing to do its job when the president’s unlawful behavior remains unchecked and even supported.
I call upon my representatives in Congress, Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Ted Budd to do their jobs in this system of checks and balances.
I’m talking about simply checking and balancing unlawful behavior and requiring the president and his administration and the country’s attorney general to follow the law, to follow the rules and to work at properly governing this nation.
Anne Parlier
Greensboro
