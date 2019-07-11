A man who has had sexual relations with under-aged girls is allowed to have his way. How on Earth can such a thing be happening? Where is the help for our children? Where is the help for us?
It appears that the only way to make it in this life is not by working hard or doing what is right but having enough money to pay your way. Jeffrey Epstein is an older white man who follows the systematic pattern of sex abusers in high places. If he had been a poor person of color, he would still be in prison.
The common factor that keeps predators out of prison is money. Bill Cosby was punished only after many years because his money kept him free. And still these men are treated with gentle care. Shameful.
Isaiah 5:20: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”
Darlene Lindsay
Martinsville, Va.