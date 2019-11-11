I am having problems with the criticism which evangelicals, especially Franklin Graham, are receiving over their support for the president despite his sexual misconduct. Look, it did not happen to them, or their wives, daughters, nieces, or granddaughters. It happened to someone else’s. Why should it upset them?
Even if it had happened to one of Graham’s or other evangelicals’ wives, daughters, nieces or granddaughters, I am sure that they would have been happy to forgive Trump and would be OK, even if he didn’t ask for forgiveness. And, the criticism that they receive about supporting our president’s treatment of immigrants and their children being held in cages. These are not their parents, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews that are being imprisoned. They are someone else’s!
And what if he ridiculed a Gold Star’s parents or a person with a disability. Evangelicals weren’t the parents of that child who died serving our country. It wasn’t anyone in their family that he ridiculed. Why should they care? After all, Jesus really didn’t say that much about us caring about other people.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
