There are those of us who believe that recycling is important, keeping as much as possible out of our landfills. I was shocked to learn that all the drop-off locations in Greensboro have been removed, though I can now drop my glass off at a nearby library, for which I am grateful.
I recently spent 10 days in Franklin, N.C., helping a family member. Franklin is a small town, yet they have a staffed drop-off location that is very well organized. There is a place for corrugated items, for mixed paper, for cans and plastic by number. There is also a place to deposit trash. There is a similar set-up in Chatham County.
We are a much larger county. Can’t we set up a few places like this, which would also provide jobs for those hired to supervise drop-offs, to ensure no commingling?
In calling the city recently, I was told that the problem was folks not following the recycling rules.
We can do better than to take away all the opportunities to drop off recycling for those of us who do not live in the city.
Fenna Corry
Greensboro