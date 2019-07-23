I just moved here three years ago. I have lived in several cities in my life, some bigger than Greensboro, some smaller. But I have never lived in a city with such poor-quality streets!
Driving down the average street here can give one a headache, there are so many holes, bumps, raised manhole covers and all.
I suggest the street department look up the word “smooth.” These streets are in way worse shape than they should be, considering the amount of revenue in vehicle taxes the city receives.
William Stanley
Greensboro