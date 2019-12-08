Charles Davenport Jr. says public education is broken and defective parts need to be replaced (Nov. 17). He claims the defective parts are teachers, administrators and elected officials. He says the flawed components of education are teachers, administrators, union representatives and Democrats who are on their side.
Davenport wrongly states the system is for self-esteem over achievement, feelings over facts, collective over the individual, social justice over the 3 R’s and equity over excellence. He says the pay raise that the governor has proposed is wrong because it extends to all teachers. He implies that equitable treatment is a problem as well as raising the wages of all school employees to a living wage. He believes it’s too expensive.
The problem with conservatives like Davenport is they have been taught that schools should be run for profit, not public education by government. As a result conservatives for years have drained public education funds and shifted them to for-profit charter schools and other non-public systems that have made millions for wealthy conservatives whose investments have added to their wealth. Folks, conservatives are against government for the people and for profit for the selected few. Will you vote for you or the few?
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
