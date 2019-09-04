For Sens. Burr and Tillis, and Congressman Budd, the time has come to forego worldly promises to rich influencers and instead do the right thing for the most vulnerable: children. There are children sitting in facilities not fit for animals ... and on American soil!
How dare any of you say they are a threat to our country.
There are children being born in coming months on foreign soil while their parents make the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country abroad with the military and now “some” of those children will not be automatic U.S. citizens. This is a despicable decision made by cowards. It has to be reversed and our elected officials are the people to do the job.
I remember well ads for each of their elections. Words like “integrity,” “honesty” and “courage” were used.
The deafening silence from Congress tells me they are not living up to those words. Shameful!
Eighty years ago this year Auschwitz was established. U.S. soldiers were among the liberators of these death camps. That’s real courage. I am urging our congressional leaders, in memory of all who cared about humanity, to stop the lunatic in charge. The time is now.
Mary Coyne Wessling
Greensboro
