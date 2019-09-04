'Can't feel my heart:' IG says separated kids traumatized (copy)

In this Feb. 19 photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. Migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border last year suffered post-traumatic stress and other serious mental health problems, according to an internal watchdog report obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday. The chaotic reunification process only added to their trauma.

 Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

For Sens. Burr and Tillis, and Congressman Budd, the time has come to forego worldly promises to rich influencers and instead do the right thing for the most vulnerable: children. There are children sitting in facilities not fit for animals ... and on American soil!

How dare any of you say they are a threat to our country.

There are children being born in coming months on foreign soil while their parents make the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country abroad with the military and now “some” of those children will not be automatic U.S. citizens. This is a despicable decision made by cowards. It has to be reversed and our elected officials are the people to do the job.

I remember well ads for each of their elections. Words like “integrity,” “honesty” and “courage” were used.

The deafening silence from Congress tells me they are not living up to those words. Shameful!

Eighty years ago this year Auschwitz was established. U.S. soldiers were among the liberators of these death camps. That’s real courage. I am urging our congressional leaders, in memory of all who cared about humanity, to stop the lunatic in charge. The time is now.

Mary Coyne Wessling

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments