I’ve now watched big chunks on four days of the impeachment inquiry.
Putting aside the damning testimony of the witnesses who have come forward (including a military hero, a White House employee, a million-dollar donor to the Trump inauguration, and several other brave public servants), there is one thing equally telling: Many Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee and Trump himself place their best defense to the testimony in trying to attack the witnesses and ask us to believe not the people who have been willing to swear under the threat of perjury but that we should believe the people who witnessed many of the events (Giuliani, Mulvaney, Pence, Trump and many more) who refuse to put their hands on the Bible and contradict the brave people who did.
Scot Keeton
Greensboro
