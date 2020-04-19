This morning when I opened my local newspaper, The High Point Enterprise, my brain was struggling to process the leading headline above the fold on the front page: “Leaders cancel furniture market.”
Who is chiefly responsible for our current situation?
None other than our president, Donald J. Trump, who was elected by a majority of electoral votes in 2016, not the majority of the citizens who voted in that election.
My thoughts in reaction to the headline were as follows: 1)Trump has blood on his hands for the number of deaths in the U.S. caused by COVID-19; and 2) he will be responsible for the destruction of one of the strongest U.S. economies ever, as he liked to boast, by causing the largest number of unemployed since the Great Depression because of the need to shut down many businesses to slow the spread of the virus.
How could this be?
Trump refused to recognize the warning signs in January 2020 about an approaching world-wide pandemic and wasted at least the month of February in failing to help us prepare adequately for the viral tsunami that was headed our way.
Unimaginable and unforgiveable. There is a way to correct this situation at the ballot box in November 2020.
Ann Morris Allred
High Point
