Who gets the money when tariffs are imposed? Tariffs amount to a tax increase on U.S. businesses and consumers.
When countries import goods and services, they export both jobs and money. The seller collects the revenue, pays the workers who made the goods, and keeps the rest as profit. But the law of economics says that when prices go up, the demand comes down. The seller has less revenue, so he terminates the workers, and makes less profit.
But when the price exceeds the cost of production, American companies can hire American workers, make the same or similar products, and sell them at a profit.
Harry N. Young
Greensboro