Regarding the question of morals versus policies:

Likely the most moral president we ever had was Jimmy Carter. However, his policies were some of the worst ever.

During the 1970s, when he was in office, I remember having to park my car until 2 p.m. at the gas station to buy five dollars worth of gas.

Many people lost their homes because of sky-high interest rates.

As regards Donald Trump’s morals, I can’t think of anything less moral than “abortion” the Democrats stand for.

I’m glad “Black Lives Matter.”(I guess most white lives don’t.)

As for George Conway’s anti-Trump column in the Feb. 11 News & Record (“Trump is right: We might have to impeach him again”) Democrats can keep wasting time impeaching Trump and not earning their salaries doing anything for our country.

A whole lot of people think differently and want results.

Carol M. Pulliam

Oak Ridge

