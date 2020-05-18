OMG ... we have another whistleblower blowing his whistle because he feels ignored by the current administration in Washington regarding the reopening of the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
This time the whistleblower is a “certified” and “credentialed” whistleblower, which makes his whistle a whistle to be reckoned with ... even by tone-deaf skeptics of whistleblowers. In other words, he ain’t just whistling Dixie (which, of course, you’re not allowed to do anymore anyway).
But I have already seen whistleblowers on TV shows blowing the whistle on the whistleblower.
These whistleblowers are also “certified” and “credentialed” whistleblowers! So what are we to think ?
I am suggesting that our very own News & Record whistle up a committee of whistleblowing experts to vet aspiring whistleblowers.
This committee needs to be slick as a whistle to help us weed out the wicked whistleblowers from the righteous whistleblowers.
Or, even better, how about printing competing whistleblower articles in the paper at the same time, so we readers can decide which whistleblower is whistling in the dark and which one is not.
Thom Rock
Browns Summit
