When I see the photos of the immigrant families being detained like prisoners at the border, jammed like sardines, side by side, with no room to move, I just do not understand.
You know they have emotional pain and broken spirits.
And the children ... walking round in dirty diapers, and not being able even to get cleaned up.
Just think if it were you. You would want respect.
But what makes these people any different from you?
We are all human beings seeking a chance to grow and do something good in the world.
When a president of the United States wants a parade and spends millions of taxpayers’ money instead of helping people in need, this president is low. Think about it.
James Fleming
Clemmons