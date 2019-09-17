When I read the Sept. 15 letter “N.C. Democrats also held surprise votes,” I was reminded of my mother’s mantra: Two wrongs don’t make a right.
Mother wouldn’t allow her little girls to point to a sister and say, “But SHE....” when admonished for a wrongdoing.
The fact that Democrats also held surprise votes in the past was wrong but not an excuse for Republicans to do the same.
Both parties should know better and not resort to trickery. We expect our leaders to display integrity and act like grown-ups.
Marcia James
Jamestown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So, Marcia, please let us know: Did the Democratic surprise votes prompt you to write a similar LTE? Or, is it only the Republican act that causes sufficient indignation? Just curious.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.