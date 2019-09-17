North Carolina Budget (copy) (copy)

Supporters surround state Rep. Deb Butler and chant “Refuse to Yield” at a rally Thursday outside of the Legislature in Raleigh, protesting the surprise vote by the House the day before overriding the governor’s veto of the budget. Butler spoke out loudly in opposition during the session and refused to yield the floor.

 Scott Sharpe/The News & Observer via AP

When I read the Sept. 15 letter “N.C. Democrats also held surprise votes,” I was reminded of my mother’s mantra: Two wrongs don’t make a right.

Mother wouldn’t allow her little girls to point to a sister and say, “But SHE....” when admonished for a wrongdoing.

The fact that Democrats also held surprise votes in the past was wrong but not an excuse for Republicans to do the same.

Both parties should know better and not resort to trickery. We expect our leaders to display integrity and act like grown-ups.

Marcia James

Jamestown

