There are two kinds of people in the world: those who think there are two kinds of people in the world and those who don’t.
Another way to describe two kinds of people is to divide them into “Makers” and “Takers.” The Makers are considered to be the wealthy and the leaders of corporations which provide goods and services and create jobs. Takers are the working class, the unemployed, union members, government employees and the like.
The last few decades has seen these roles reversed. The economy is now powered by people who have to work two and sometimes three jobs to make ends meet, even in a period of historically low unemployment. They have become the Makers. At the same time, wealthy people and corporations received enormous tax cuts, but they denied workers their fair share of the gains. Regulations protecting workers and the environment have been rolled back, and bailouts are being paid to agribusinesses hurt by the trade war. They have become the Takers.
I suggest a different division: those who want to change the direction we are going and those who don’t. I am in the first group. What about you?
Charlie Muehl
Asheville
Hmmm. I’ll sign up for the group that you don’t join.
