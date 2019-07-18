I, too, am appalled by the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein. But, there are other “villains” who should be neither forgotten nor forgiven: the parents/caretakers of the girls who were abused. According to the article in Monday’s paper (July 15), these girls were paid $200 for each visit with Epstein. Don’t you think an aware adult would question their child if she suddenly had so much cash? Shouldn’t a parent question the circumstances if an adult they didn’t know came to their home to pick up their daughter? Many of the girls were identified as economically disadvantaged. Is that a good enough excuse to “rent’ your child to an older, wealthy stranger?
Of course, what Epstein did was reprehensible. However, it would have been impossible if there weren’t cooperating adults who allowed (or even encouraged) this behavior, perhaps for their own financial gain.
Shari Gulley
Reidsville