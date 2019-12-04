Regarding your Nov. 22 front-page article about the Fresh Market receiving a $700,000 incentive to remain in Greensboro: Can someone explain how I can receive an incentive to remain in Guilford County rather than moving to Alamance County to take advantage of the lower tax rate?

Thomas E. Morris

Whitsett

