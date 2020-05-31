Leadership studies consistently show three characteristics crucial in effective leaders:
Truthfulness: telling the truth always in good times and bad;
Responsibility: taking responsibility for one’s actions.
Communication: providing consistent, legitimate information — sharing good news and hard truths regularly and effectively.
History illustrates that demagogues show key characteristics:
Lying: telling untruths that support the story line the demagogue wants told.
Blaming others: providing a target for anger and fear to distract from addressing actions or issues of consequence.
Disinformation: telling disingenuous stories, sharing conspiracy theories from illegitimate sources and making up tales to, again, stoke anger and fear and divert attention from an uncomfortable reality.
Throughout history, great leaders built on foundations created by previous leaders. Even if situations and different times called for new responses, prior actions were not demonized or impugned; they were added to, revised or created anew.
We are now in a time when leadership is required. Which type of leaders will we choose in November?
Will we rise to the occasion and choose leaders who will act effectively and build for the future or will we allow demagoguery to take us down a darker path?
Mindy Kutchei
Greensboro
