I really do not believe this letter will make it into print.
However, I must point out to all those police haters: You should think about what your plan of action is when you are in dire need of the police’s help.
Just stop and ask yourself if you are willing to take on the responsibility required for the job.
Police come in contact with people of all races.
Is it ever pointed out when whites and others who resist arrest are dealt with harshly?
In my opinion, police do not make an adequate salary for the job they are required to do daily.
There is absolutely no way I would consider being a cop.
America is at a crossroads. At this point we truly are headed in the wrong direction.
Jacqueline Stockard
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I never understand why letter writers say their letter will not appear in the paper. Then, why do they bother to write one?
Defunding is not the same as disbanding. Educate yourself before you write unprintable letters (your words).
Call the mayor and city council. I am sure they will rush to your aid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.