I really do not believe this letter will make it into print.

However, I must point out to all those police haters: You should think about what your plan of action is when you are in dire need of the police’s help.

Just stop and ask yourself if you are willing to take on the responsibility required for the job.

Police come in contact with people of all races.

Is it ever pointed out when whites and others who resist arrest are dealt with harshly?

In my opinion, police do not make an adequate salary for the job they are required to do daily.

There is absolutely no way I would consider being a cop.

America is at a crossroads. At this point we truly are headed in the wrong direction.

Jacqueline Stockard

Greensboro

