Last week, when turning into my daughter’s school, I was involved in a car accident. While I was making my left, on a solid green arrow, a car opposite of me made her right turn. Since I had a green solid arrow, she would have had a red light. However, I am being found at fault for the accident. Why? Because she said her light was green and she was believed. And yes, I did call the police. Out of all the cars around me, not one stayed to say, “I saw what happened.”
You would think any person dropping their child off at school would have stepped up. Readers, I implore you, if you see an accident, do not just drive away, hoping everything works out OK. I won’t! It just leaves the honest ones, and yes, there are still a few of us, holding the bag.
Heather McArthur
Greensboro
