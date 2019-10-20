Profit, not politics: Trump allies sought Ukraine gas deal (copy) (copy)

A group of GOP donors touted ties to Rudy Giuliani and President Donald Trump as they sought energy deals in the Ukraine last spring.

I remember vividly the destruction and mayhem that was New York after 9/11.

Amid the sadness and confusion, there was a voice of hope and defiance: Rudy Giuliani.

Standing tall and driving the rescue and clean-up effort, he was truly America’s Mayor during that terrible time. I will always thank him for showing the world America’s grit and spirit when faced with destruction.

There should be a law that requires that men retire when achieving a noble cause; we should be able to remember the best and most noble achievements; we should have the right to hold fast to the image of the best that mankind can achieve.

Today Rudy Giuliani is a joke; his name synonymous with “crazy” and “unhinged.”

This once-respected and wise leader reduced to trotting out lies and personal smears on national television. I fear that we shall see him jailed for his part in this latest Trump fiasco — that this will be his legacy.

Chalk up this achievement to Trump’s growing list: the corruption of the good, the seduction of the feeble.

Tony Saiz

Summerfield

