I remember vividly the destruction and mayhem that was New York after 9/11.
Amid the sadness and confusion, there was a voice of hope and defiance: Rudy Giuliani.
Standing tall and driving the rescue and clean-up effort, he was truly America’s Mayor during that terrible time. I will always thank him for showing the world America’s grit and spirit when faced with destruction.
There should be a law that requires that men retire when achieving a noble cause; we should be able to remember the best and most noble achievements; we should have the right to hold fast to the image of the best that mankind can achieve.
Today Rudy Giuliani is a joke; his name synonymous with “crazy” and “unhinged.”
This once-respected and wise leader reduced to trotting out lies and personal smears on national television. I fear that we shall see him jailed for his part in this latest Trump fiasco — that this will be his legacy.
Chalk up this achievement to Trump’s growing list: the corruption of the good, the seduction of the feeble.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
